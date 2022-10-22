Shakira Teams Up With Ozuna For New Song & Video “Monotonia”

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 22nd, 2022 - 4:39 PM

Popular Columbian singer, Shakira has teamed up with the Puerto Rican rapper and singer, Ozuna for a brand new song titled, “Monotonia.” The track is said to be the singer’s second single off of her forthcoming studio album for which the title is yet to be released.

Consequence reports that lyrically, the single talks about the deterioration that occurs in a relationship when both parties aren’t trying as much as they used to.

The accompanying music video, which is currently trending at number one on YouTube, is drenched in symbolism as it opens on an emotional Shakira in a grocery store who begins to tear up when she spots Ozuna in one of the aisles. She begins to sing and in a bizarre twist, is shot in the chest with a bazooka by a random customer.

Her heart quite literally gets ripped out of her body and wounds up on the floor, leaving a giant hole where it used to be. The singer then proceeds to run through the streets carrying her heart in her hand. She bumps into strangers who causes her to drop the organ on the floor and stumble to pick it up again. Meanwhile, Ozuna can always be seen close by, ultimately singing around her. Eventually, Shakira takes her heart to the bank and deposits it into a lockbox where it can be kept safe until she’s ready to use it again.

Around a month ago, the singer was facing time in prison for allegedly failing to pay the government in Spain $15 million in taxes from 2012 to 2014. Shakira ultimately denied these allegations.