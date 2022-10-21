Gene Simmons Urges Kanye West To Take His Medication & Surround Himself With Nicer People

Home News Gracie Chunes October 21st, 2022 - 4:22 PM

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz

During a new appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored”, KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons was asked if he thinks Jewish people should accept Kanye West‘s apology for his string of anti-Semitic comments. The 73-year-old, who is Jewish, responded “I’m not here to speak for Jews or the Jewish people or anything, although by birth I happen to be one — in fact, an Israeli. I have no choice in the matter; that’s just the luck of the draw.”

Simmons continued: “Let me state in the interest of full disclosure: [West] and I have never met… I have no idea what’s in his mind. All I know is what the media has shown me of him. And [West] sounds, from everything I’ve heard, it’s erratic behavior, from my point of view, respectfully, he sounds really wounded, he sounds hurt, so he’s lashing out. I get it.” Simmons noted that he thinks West is “a talented guy,” but added that the rapper is also “out of his mind.”

“It’s serious stuff. This is your wife, the mother of your children,” Simmons continued. “It’s not childish. There’s something clinically wrong with him, as he’s admitted. It’s a psychological problem.”

Simmons went on to discuss his understanding of what West may be going through, ending with this: “So the only piece of advice that I have, as somebody in the peanut gallery… I’m not a doctor. I’m not a physician. I don’t know much about [West]. I’ve heard, I’ve got friends who are close enough and so on… If there’s medication, I respectfully urge for the gentleman to take the medication. If he’s surrounded by the wrong people, get some nicer people, because the most important thing, you have to realize is, when you’re a billionaire — and God bless him for that. It’s the majesty, the miracle of the American capitalist system. There we go — in a country full of racism, the capitalist system allowed you to become a billionaire.” (Blabbermouth)

