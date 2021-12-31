Miranda Lambert Shares Uplifting New Song From Queer Eye Titled “Y’all Means All”

Home News Federico Cardenas December 31st, 2021 - 8:53 PM

Country Singer-Songwriter Miranda Lambert has released a new song and music video entitled “Y’all means All.” The video and song, released December 30th, was written for the show Queer Eye, created by Netflix.

The cast of Queer Eye are featured throughout the video, who are shown joyfully dancing and enjoying themselves along with the people around them. This gleeful video is accompanied by an equally enthusiastic and upbeat country song, sung by Lambert. The lyrics are as uplifting as the music and video, creating a song that can brighten anyone’s day. According to Pitchfork, the video was filmed in the state of Texas, which is Lambert’s home town and is discussed in the song.

The lyrics and video focus heavily on themes of inclusion, specifically highlighting the issues of the LGBT community in Texas and the Bible Belt. The song title itself, “Y’all Means All”, makes its message of inclusion for all people, regardless of their identity or preferences, clear. Some fans were appreciative that a country singer would make such a bold statement on an issue that often is very contentious.

Earlier this year, Lambert released an album alongside Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, “The Marfa Tapes”. She was also a recipient of the Best Country Album award at the 2021 Grammys for her album “Wildcard”.