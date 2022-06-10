Jimmy Eat World Share Anthemic New Song And Video “Something Loud”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki June 10th, 2022 - 10:31 PM

Jimmy Eat World, the Arizona-based rock band, has released a new song and video, “Something Loud,” according to Consequence. The fist-raising and anthemic tune is another high-energy track from a band that’s known for the classic sounds of guitar-rock. Watch the video below.

Earlier this year, Jimmy Eat World announced the “Something Loud” fall tour. Now, they release a new song that inspired the tour’s name. The track, produced by the band and Justin Meldel-Johnson, titled “Something Loud” combines the sound of the band’s classic albums such as Clarity and Futures with their more recent, polished pop-rock sound. Raised vocals, driving guitars and a sing-along chorus are all hallmarks of the new song, which finds singer Jim Adkins at his most uplifting. The video for “Something Loud” is a performance video done in black and white, and finds the band in fine form, close-knit, and riveting.

The release is a nostalgic throwback to the earlier days of the band when they were a staple of college radio. Lyrically, “Something Loud” is retrospective, with lyrics that touch on growth in the face of the passage of time. “Friends at the show in ’95 / Miss every one of them / But there’s a moment that you die / Or you move on to live / Every one of us did” Adkins sings.

“While I thought I made the most of the early band days, I realize now I missed some stuff,” Adkins explains. “You’re in such a hurry to grow out of the formidable years. Like shit-togetherness is going to magically arrive when you hit some age you thought ‘grownups’ were. Yeah, it doesn’t work that way. But maybe the thing age and experience do reveal is that pivotal moments are hard to grasp when you are in them.

Jimmy Eat World will tour Europe this summer before heading back to North America to embark on the “Something Loud Tour.” Tickets are available here.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

JIMMY EAT WORLD 2022 TOUR DATES

with Charly Bliss * = Festival Date

09/19 – Denver, CO @ Big Gig*

09/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Rock Hall Live

09/09 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

09/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival*

09/11 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

09/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

09/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/18 – Chicago, IL @ RiotFest*

09/20 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall

09/23 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

09/24 – Providence, RI @ The Strand Theatre

09/25 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

09/26 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/28 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

09/29 – Toronto, ON @ History

10/01 – Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling*

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young*

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young*

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young*