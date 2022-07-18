Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mama I’m Coming Home” During Nashville Show

Home News Lucy Yang July 18th, 2022 - 5:19 PM

Today’s news in music is about Carrie Underwood and her cover of Ozzy Osburne’s Mama I’m Coming Home. Performed during her Nashville show, the iconic musician expressed her love and admiration for the song.

“It’s one of my all-time favourite songs,” Underwood said of ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home.’ “I’ve always thought it felt a lot like a country song, and I’ve wanted to cover it for a long time.” (NME)

Check out the entire cover and performance for yourself below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

More fans are coming into nostalgia and reminiscence. Underwood’s version this song has been commented as powerful. Fans from both artists are coming together to enjoy the resurfacing of this piece.

“Ozzy recently updated fans on his current health condition as he recovers from a recent major operation. Following surgery that would “determine the rest of his life” on June 13, Ozzy told fans in a statement posted on his social media: “I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery.” (NME)

