Guns N’ Roses 2022 Tour Dates:
07/02 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tix)
07/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Green (Tix)
07/08 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)
07/10 – Milan, IT @ San Siro (Tix)
07/13 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium
07/15 – Hanover, DE @ HDI Arena (Tix)
09/01 – Manaus, BR @ Arena da Amazônia
09/04 – Recife, BR @ Arena Pernambuco
09/08 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock In Rio
09/11 – Goiania, BR @ Estadio Serra Dourada
09/13 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio do Mineirão
09/16 – Ribeirão Preto, BR @ Arena Eurobike
09/18 – Florianopolis, BR @ Hard Rock Live
09/21 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski
09/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
09/26 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Arena do Gremio
09/30 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate
10/02 – Montevideo, UY @ Estadio Centenario
10/05 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional
10/08 – Lima, PE @ Estadio San Marcos
10/11 – Bogota, CO @ Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin
10/12 – Bogota, CO @ Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin
10/15 – Merida, MX @ Xmatkuil Juntos Haremos Historia
10/18 – Guadalajara, MX @ Estadio Akron
10/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Ciudad De Los Deportes
10/23 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio Mobil Super, Palacio Sultán
11/05 – Saitama, JP @ Saitama Super Arena
11/06 – Saitama, JP @ Saitama Super Arena
11/18 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium
11/22 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium
11/24 – Gold Coast, AU @ Metricon Stadium
11/27 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium
11/29 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Oval
12/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Ground
12/08 – Wellington, NZ @ Sky Stadium
12/10 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Park