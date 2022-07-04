Home News Lucy Yang July 4th, 2022 - 10:43 AM

Today’s story follows Guns N’ Roses’ joint stage performance with Carrie Underwood. This surprise collaboration occurred during the band’s concert at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 1st.

“The pop singer made a surprise appearance near the end of GNR’s main set, joining frontman Axl Rose to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” She then returned to the stage during the encore to sing on “Paradise City.” (consequence sound)

Previously, there has also been a performance together in April when Rose joined Underwood during her own set at the Stagecoach Music Festival. The performance was described by Underwood as “Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!!” (consequence sound)

Without further to say, take a look at the collaboration live footage from the event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creative Works London (@creativeworkslondon)

For additional information, here is a list of Guns N’ Roses performance schedule:

Guns N’ Roses 2022 Tour Dates:

07/02 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tix)

07/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Green (Tix)

07/08 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)

07/10 – Milan, IT @ San Siro (Tix)

07/13 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium

07/15 – Hanover, DE @ HDI Arena (Tix)

09/01 – Manaus, BR @ Arena da Amazônia

09/04 – Recife, BR @ Arena Pernambuco

09/08 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock In Rio

09/11 – Goiania, BR @ Estadio Serra Dourada

09/13 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio do Mineirão

09/16 – Ribeirão Preto, BR @ Arena Eurobike

09/18 – Florianopolis, BR @ Hard Rock Live

09/21 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski

09/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

09/26 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Arena do Gremio

09/30 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

10/02 – Montevideo, UY @ Estadio Centenario

10/05 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional

10/08 – Lima, PE @ Estadio San Marcos

10/11 – Bogota, CO @ Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin

10/12 – Bogota, CO @ Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin

10/15 – Merida, MX @ Xmatkuil Juntos Haremos Historia

10/18 – Guadalajara, MX @ Estadio Akron

10/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Ciudad De Los Deportes

10/23 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio Mobil Super, Palacio Sultán

11/05 – Saitama, JP @ Saitama Super Arena

11/06 – Saitama, JP @ Saitama Super Arena

11/18 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium

11/22 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium

11/24 – Gold Coast, AU @ Metricon Stadium

11/27 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium

11/29 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Oval

12/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Ground

12/08 – Wellington, NZ @ Sky Stadium

12/10 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Park

