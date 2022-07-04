Guns N’ Roses 2022 Tour Dates:
07/02 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tix)
07/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Green (Tix)
07/08 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)
07/10 – Milan, IT @ San Siro (Tix)
07/13 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium
07/15 – Hanover, DE @ HDI Arena (Tix)
09/01 – Manaus, BR @ Arena da Amazônia
09/04 – Recife, BR @ Arena Pernambuco
09/08 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock In Rio
09/11 – Goiania, BR @ Estadio Serra Dourada
09/13 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio do Mineirão
09/16 – Ribeirão Preto, BR @ Arena Eurobike
09/18 – Florianopolis, BR @ Hard Rock Live
09/21 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski
09/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
09/26 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Arena do Gremio
09/30 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate
10/02 – Montevideo, UY @ Estadio Centenario
10/05 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional
10/08 – Lima, PE @ Estadio San Marcos
10/11 – Bogota, CO @ Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin
10/12 – Bogota, CO @ Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin
10/15 – Merida, MX @ Xmatkuil Juntos Haremos Historia
10/18 – Guadalajara, MX @ Estadio Akron
10/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Ciudad De Los Deportes
10/23 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio Mobil Super, Palacio Sultán
11/05 – Saitama, JP @ Saitama Super Arena
11/06 – Saitama, JP @ Saitama Super Arena
11/18 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium
11/22 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium
11/24 – Gold Coast, AU @ Metricon Stadium
11/27 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium
11/29 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Oval
12/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Ground
12/08 – Wellington, NZ @ Sky Stadium
12/10 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Park
Today’s story follows Guns N’ Roses’ joint stage performance with Carrie Underwood. This surprise collaboration occurred during the band’s concert at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 1st.
“The pop singer made a surprise appearance near the end of GNR’s main set, joining frontman Axl Rose to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” She then returned to the stage during the encore to sing on “Paradise City.” (consequence sound)
Previously, there has also been a performance together in April when Rose joined Underwood during her own set at the Stagecoach Music Festival. The performance was described by Underwood as “Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!!” (consequence sound)
Without further to say, take a look at the collaboration live footage from the event:
