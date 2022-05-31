Snoop Dogg Teases Mount Westmore’s Debut Album Arriving Next Week

Home News Megan Mandatta May 31st, 2022 - 12:05 PM

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40 have all joined forces under the group name Mount Westmore with Snoop Dogg teasing the release of their debut album. Snoop Dogg announced on Instagram fans can expect this album on June 7th writing, “June 7th. The wait is over. BadMFs. @mtwestmore,” writes NME.

The supergroup formed a little over a year ago with hits like “Big Subwoofer”, “Step Child” and “BadMFs.” Many speculate this may be the album title.

“You bring the legends of the West Coast together, something great will always happen,” Snoop Dogg noted of the group. “Cube, 40, Short, and I have been running the game for years. This is the perfect time because each of us brings authentic and new ideas to the table. All four together? That’s magic.”

According to Too $hort, the group has already recorded close to fifty sounds. The music video for “Big Subwoofer” was released on October 20 and can be found below.

“At the age we’re at is a good time to do a thing like this and kind of extend your career a bit in a different way,” Snoop Dogg said. “The minute we join forces, we get a handful of new business opportunities that none of us would’ve had.”

Snoop Dogg has also recently announced via Twitter his intentions to cancel the rest of his non-US tour dates in 2022 due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects.” The full post can be found below.

FROM THE DESK OF SNOOP DOGG pic.twitter.com/7hZy77tbqQ — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 29, 2022

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alverado