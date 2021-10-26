Snoop Dogg Announces New Project The Algorithm And Shares Mount Westmore’s Debut Track “Big Subwoofer”

Home News Megan Heenan October 26th, 2021 - 12:30 AM

It seems fitting that Snoop Dogg’s upcoming 50th birthday will coincide with the release of his newest album The Algorithm, as his ingenuity has clearly heightened with age. Snoop fit this latest project with a title that speaks to its eclectic sound, stating its namesake is in reference to the album’s ability to break the algorithm inhibiting today’s music.

The record’s brimming with tracks of unparalleled sound and collaborations, including Snoop’s recently banded group Mount Westmore. Alongside himself, the rap icon’s coined supergroup features Ice Cube Too $hort and E-40. With an inherent West Coast vibe, the group’s members originate from both Los Angeles and Vallejo, California. Judging by the group’s premiere track “Big Subwoofer” it’s a flawless mixture of West Coast rap representation. Watch the supergroup’s debut video for “Big Subwoofer” below.





While the album’s release date is set for November 12, Mt. Westmore was more than happy to provide a sneak peek of what’s to come during a recent performance at the Triller Fight Club.

That’s not the only collaboration of legends in Snoop’s future. On December 18, 2021 Snoop is set to take the stage with Al Green 50 Cent The Game YG and Ice Cube for the Once Upon Time in the LBC show.

Then Snoop will start the new year off performing alongside Kendrick Lamar Mary J. Blige Dr. Dre and Eminem for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on February 13, 2022.

Apart from the inclusion of collaborations with fellow hip hop legends, Snoop’s upcoming record will also include an expansive roster of artists, some of which are also new to the Def Jam record label as well.

With hopes of creating music that fans will be able to connect to on a deeper level, The Algorithm is sure to be unlike anything else.