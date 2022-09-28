Filter Announce First New Single In Two Years “For The Beaten”

Home News Federico Cardenas September 28th, 2022 - 8:00 PM

The alternative rockers from Cleveland, Ohio, Filter have returned to announce a brand new single entitled “For The Beaten.” The track will be the Richard Patrick-fronted act’s first single in 2 years. “For The Beaten” is set to drop next month, being released digitally on October 14 through Golden Robot Records.

Blabbermouth quotes a press release from the band stating that the upcoming single will contain “nothing short of classic FILTER and exactly what hardcore fans of the band have been anticipating for over two years,” promising to showcase Patrick’s tenor screams along with the band’s signature chugging riff style.

The new single will be featured on an upcoming album from Filter, likely to release in 2023. For now, the band will continue to record the project, promising collaborations from a wide array of interesting musicians.

Speaking on the decision to release “For The Beaten” as Filter’s returning single, Richard Patrick explains: “I spent a lot of time in the studio the last two years working on various projects and collaborations but at the core of it all, there is always Filter. We chose ‘For the Beaten’ as the first single because it’s dynamic, dark, and heavy, just like the moment we are in. I look forward to working with Golden Robot and can’t wait for everyone to hear the full album.”

“For The Beaten” will be Filter’s first track released under Golden Robot Records. Speaking on the decision to sign the band, Golden Robot president Mark Alexander-Erber has stated that “We are over the moon to sign Richard and Filter to Golden Robot Records for new music, and working with him and his manager Marc Pollack is an honour. I’m more than excited to let the world hear the new music that’s currently being produced.”

Richard Patrick, a former member of the legendary industrial rock act Nine Inch Nails, behind such hits as “Closer” and “Hurt,” recently teamed up with the band to offer a cover of Filter’s “Hey Man Nice Shot.”