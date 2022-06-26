Reignwolf Unveil Electric New Song And Video “The Woods” Featuring Rage Against The Machine’s Brad Wilk

Home News Lucy Yang June 26th, 2022 - 3:56 PM

Jordan Cook recorded his newest release inside of Sunset Cloud in Los Angeles. This release is written by the singer himself, who is also on bass and guitar. “The iconic Brad Wilks is on drums, and the track was mixed by Grammy-nominated Tony Hoffer and mastered by multi-award winning, world-renowned engineer, Howie Weinberg.”

This track can be fully described as magnetic, kinetically pulling. “The Woods” is a time-changing, shape-shifting gut punch, shattering our delicate illusion of normalcy with a menacing brain worm hook that repeats “Got this feeling we’re not out of the Woods.” (billboard)

Putting his audience into an energetic mood, The Woods is definitely yet another song fitting for the summer season. In addition to this new drop, Reignwolf is currently on tour in the UK/EU. Rocking at a total of 19 festivals in 25 days. The tour schedule is as followed:

UK/EUROPE 2022

15/6 HRADEC KRALOVE, ROCK FOR PEOPLE FESTIVAL

16/6 NEPHTEN, FREAK VALLEY FESTIVAL

18/6 SCHESSEL, HURRICANE FESTIVAL

19/6 NEUHAUSEN, SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL

20/6 ZURICH, MASCOTTE

22/6 MUNICH, STROM

23/6 MILAN, SANTERIA SOCIAL CLUB

24/6 MONTHEY, PONT ROUGE

26/6 PARIS, TRABENDO

27/6 COLOGNE, LUXOR

28/6 AMSTERDAM, MELKWEG (OUDE ZAAL)

30/6 WECHTER, ROCK WERCHTER

1/7 LONDON, LAFAYETTE

2/7 MANCHESTER, GORILLA

4/7 GLASGOW, ST LUKE’S

5/7 BRISTOL, THE THEKLA

7/7 MADRID, MAD COOL FESTIVAL

Photo credit: Marv Watson