Reignwolf Unveil Electric New Song And Video “The Woods” Featuring Rage Against The Machine’s Brad Wilk

Jordan Cook recorded his newest release inside of Sunset Cloud in Los Angeles. This release is written by the singer himself, who is also on bass and guitar. “The iconic Brad Wilks is on drums, and the track was mixed by Grammy-nominated Tony Hoffer and mastered by multi-award winning, world-renowned engineer, Howie Weinberg.”
This track can be fully described as magnetic, kinetically pulling. “The Woods” is a time-changing, shape-shifting gut punch, shattering our delicate illusion of normalcy with a menacing brain worm hook that repeats “Got this feeling we’re not out of the Woods.” (billboard)
Putting his audience into an energetic mood, The Woods is definitely yet another song fitting for the summer season. In addition to this new drop, Reignwolf is currently on tour in the UK/EU. Rocking at a total of 19 festivals in 25 days. The tour schedule is as followed:
UK/EUROPE 2022
15/6 HRADEC KRALOVE, ROCK FOR PEOPLE FESTIVAL
16/6 NEPHTEN, FREAK VALLEY FESTIVAL
18/6 SCHESSEL, HURRICANE FESTIVAL
19/6 NEUHAUSEN, SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL
20/6 ZURICH, MASCOTTE
22/6 MUNICH, STROM
23/6 MILAN, SANTERIA SOCIAL CLUB
24/6 MONTHEY, PONT ROUGE
26/6 PARIS, TRABENDO
27/6 COLOGNE, LUXOR
28/6 AMSTERDAM, MELKWEG (OUDE ZAAL)
30/6 WECHTER, ROCK WERCHTER
1/7 LONDON, LAFAYETTE
2/7 MANCHESTER, GORILLA
4/7 GLASGOW, ST LUKE’S
5/7 BRISTOL, THE THEKLA
7/7 MADRID, MAD COOL FESTIVAL
Photo credit: Marv Watson