Arcade Fire Play First Show Since Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Win Butler Surfaced

Home News Karan Singh August 31st, 2022 - 10:54 AM

Arcade Fire took the stage for the first time in Dublin last night since allegations of sexual misconduct were made against frontman Win Butler. According to fans in attendance at the 3Arena, the band received a “rapturous applause” as they opened the show with “Wake Up.”

According to Consequence, the arena was close to capacity, with only a few empty seats in the upper levels. Butler remained in character and made no mention of the allegations, instead focusing on the music. He did, at one point, thank the crowd “from the bottom of my heart” for coming to the concert. Prior to the performance, he even posed for photographs with the crowd.

In a recent report published by Pitchfork, four individuals came forward with accusations against Butler, claiming he made unwanted sexual advances toward them and that his behavior was inappropriate and manipulative. These allegations surfaced right before the band kickstarted their world tour in support of their latest album, WE.

Butler subsequently released a written statement in which he acknowledged having relationships with the four individuals, but said they were all consensual: “I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false. I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favors. That simply, and unequivocally, never happened.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna