Canadian Radio Pulls Arcade Fire’s Music Following Allegations Against Win Butler

A few days ago, allegations of sexual assault against Arcade Fire’s frontman Win Butler came to light, with four people accusing the musician of alleged abuse. Now, Consequence of Sound reports that Canadian radio has offered their response to the allegations, with some radio stations in Canada deciding to pull Arcade Fire’s music from the airwaves.

Consequence quotes a representative from Ottowa City News explaining that they will “pause” playing the Canadian band on their CBC Music FM station and their SiriusXM CBC Radio 3 station until the they are able to “learn more about the situation.”

The program director at the Toronto indie rock radio station Indie88, Ian March, has noted that the station made “a quick decision over the weekend to pull the band’s music,” though he seemed unsure of how long this decision remain in place, stating that the station has “not yet had a fulsome internal conversation about the permanence of this decision.”

Some radio broadcasters, including Bell Media, Rogers Communications and Corus Entertainment have not yet offered a response to the situation, despite a request for comment from Ottawa City News. Arcade Fire has continued on in spite of the allegations, recently performing their first show since the allegations came to light, and deciding to continue on with their tour as planned.

