Carly Rae Jepsen Shares Kaleidoscopic New Video For “The Loneliest Time”

Katherine Gilliam October 11th, 2022 - 7:56 PM

Earlier today, on Oct. 11, 2022, Carly Rae Jepsen released a whimsical new music video for the title track for her upcoming album The Loneliest Time, scheduled for a full release later this month on Oct. 21. Featuring vocals by Rufus Wainwright and direction by Grammy award-winning director Brantley Gutierrez, Jepsen’s new music video for her single “The Loneliest Time” accurately portrays how lonesome a person can feel when distanced from a lover at a time when you need them the most. Despite the somewhat sad tone that seems to accompany this track at first glance, based on the synopsis, title, and the implicit feelings left in the aftermath of a relationship that ended too soon, Jepsen’s music continues to feel light and hopeful as the two lovers acknowledge that they still love one another and move to reunite.

Performing as two lovers calling to each other during the loneliest time of the night, Jepsen begs Wainwright to save sorry for another night and to let them rekindle their love under the light of the full moon because they know that being together is the only way they can be happy and reach nirvana.

The music video then becomes whimsical as the pair ride a spaceship to the moon and ruminate on their happiness as they dance and dance with the aliens who share their joy. After this short dance break, Jepsen and Wainwright ride a spaceship back to Earth while they dream about the nirvana that they’ll reach together once the night, the loneliest time, finally ends, and they see the sun hit the water. A song of perseverance, acknowledgment, and resilience in love, Jepsen’s song “The Loneliest Time” urges listeners to recognize that all relationships can work if both partners truly want it to.

See the music video below.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz