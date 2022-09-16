Carly Rae Jepsen Shares Sultry New Song & Video “Talking To Yourself”

Home News Gracie Chunes September 16th, 2022 - 1:22 PM

On Friday, September 16, Carly Rae Jepsen released her latest single “Talking To Yourself,” off her upcoming album The Loneliest Time, set to be released on Friday, October 21. The new song is is for those who come out on the winning side of a breakup. Hitting the sweet spot between sultry and dance-floor-ready, “Talking to Yourself” finds the singer living “rent free” in her ex’s mind. The single release was accompanied by a music video, starring Jepsen, immaculately dressed and performing the song.

Produced by Captain Cuts and co-written by Jepsen alongside Ryan Rabin, Benjamin Berger, and Simon Wilcox, the song follows Loneliest Time singles “Beach House” and “Western Wind”. It also comes just a week ahead of the pop star’s The So Nice Tour which kicks off Wednesday, September 21st in Cleveland, Ohio with Bleachers. Get tickets to all her upcoming shows here. (Consequence)

Stream “Talking To Yourself” here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz