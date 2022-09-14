Red Hot Chili Peppers Play Intimate New York Concert

Home News Karan Singh September 14th, 2022 - 1:35 PM

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently playing some of the largest venues in the world on their current tour in support of the two albums they released this year. Each show includes a rotating all-star lineup of openers followed by a knockout headlining set. On Tuesday night, however, the Californian band dialed it down a little and played a show at the historic Apollo Theater in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood.

As part of SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series, which has brought other global acts such as Metallica, Guns N’ Roses and Pearl Jam, to the Apollo, the Chili Peppers played their usual stadium set to an audience of 1,500, most of whom won tickets through SiriusXM. For those who weren’t lucky enough to find their way into the venue, the entire concert was broadcast live across North America on the band’s own SiriusXM channel, Whole Lotta Red Hot. (Loudwire)

The night began just a little past eight o’clock with comedian Chris Rock handling stage announcement duties (he also inducted the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, so this wasn’t just any gig for him either). Though brief in his appearance on stage, he managed to get the crowd excited as he declared, “We’re about to see the greatest band in the motherfucking world.”

The concert opened with Chad Smith, John Frusciante and Flea opening the set with a jam session, following which frontman Anthony Kiedis joined in as the instrumental climaxed to sing “Can’t Stop.”

Several improvised jams with Smith, Frusciante and Flea ensued throughout the night, and the band wasn’t shy to chat with one another or the crowd, either. It didn’t take long for Kiedis to thank Rock for the introduction, jokingly noting that he was surprised how cute the comedian was in-person. The most memorable banter came when Kiedis said the night felt like an episode of The Twilight Zone because his mind couldn’t comprehend the fact that they were actually playing the Apollo. Flea agreed as he expressed his amazement at the fact that, “Duke Ellington played on this fucking stage.”

While they favored Unlimited Love in the setlist—playing “Here Ever After,” “These Are the Ways,” “The Heavy Wing” and “Black Summer”—the band gave fans plenty of hits from their earlier years such as “Give It Away,” “Soul to Squeeze” and, drawing the most enthusiasm from the crowd, Californication‘s “Otherside.”

The Sept. 13 Apollo Theater setlist was as follows:

1. “Can’t Stop”

2. “Dani California”

3. “Here Ever After”

4. “Snow (Hey Oh)”

5. “These Are the Ways”

6. “Soul to Squeeze”

7. “Right on Time”

8. “Otherside”

9. “The Heavy Wing”

10. “Black Summer”

11. “Californication”

12. “What Is Soul?” (Funkadelic cover)

13. “Give It Away”

Encore

14. “By the Way”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz