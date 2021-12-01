Eddie Vedder Announces Spring 2022 ‘Earthlings’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Joe Hageman December 1st, 2021 - 6:57 PM

Eddie Vedder

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has announced a new tour for February 2022 with his band the Earthlings. The earthlings are made up of drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard and guitarist Andrew Watt. The tour will start in New York and end in Vedder’s hometown of Seattle, Washington. Tickets for the tour are only available to those who sign up on Eddie Vedder’s Ticketmaster request page and be verified as a fan. There is no general public sale of the tickets, and registration is open through Sunday, December 5.

The tour is supporting Vedder and the Earthlings upcoming album Earthlings, set to come out on February 11, 2022. The group formed at Vedder’s Ohana Festival in September. In support of this upcoming album, they released the song “The Haves” In recent years after the success of Pearl Jam, Eddie Vedder has taken to more solo work, such as his ukelele album, one of which was produced by Earthlings member Andrew Watt. Vedder has also taken steps towards activism, something he has always flirted within the lyrics of his songs. He has been very vocal recently about offshore drilling for oil and other climate activism. The Earthlings will seek to address this in their music on their upcoming album.

Eddie Vedder the Earthlings Spring 2022 Tour Dates

February 3 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

February 4 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

February 6 Newark, NJ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

February 9 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

February 15 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia

February 17 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

February 21 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall

February 22 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister