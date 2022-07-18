beabadoobee Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Exciting news in the musical world! Iconic singer beabadoobee finally announces her highly anticipated North American tour dates for fall 2022!
“Receiving acclaim on both sides of the pond, NPR praised the album as “a blend of timelessness and immediacy” while Rolling Stone hoped Bea keeps making albums “as good as this one.” Pitchfork lauded the LP as “simultaneously heavy and light, dense and playful, melodic and dissonant” and Stereogum called it “…a leap forward… a woozy, pretty, accessible record.” The Sunday Times said that “She still sounds like nobody else today — meshing the music of her parents’ generation with a Gen Z shrug” and NME praised Bea for “exploring a new sonic palette with confidence.” Kerrang said “The sheer range of sounds attempted here is impressive” and Dork lauded Beatopia as marking “beabadoobee as an artist able to set her own terms. Inventive, playful and…truly magical.” (Press Here)
Without further to say, check out the exact tour dates below:
