Maneskin Unveil Striking New Single “The Loneliest”

Maneskin has returned with a striking new single titled, “The Loneliest” which is the perfect embodiment of the unique vulnerability of emo rock. The Italian group transports listeners into an immersive experience as they sing of regret and almost abandonment.

According to Consequence, the new single represents the dramatics that the band is known for. Opening on an eerie chord, singer Damniano David recites with pure emotion, “You’ll be the saddest part of me. A part of me that’ll never be mine.”

David then goes on to say in the chorus lines that will undoubtedly register with many, “Cause I don’t even care about the time I’ve got left here. The only thing I know now is that I wanna spend it with you, with you nobody else here.”

The group, who gained worldwide attention when they won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021, will be embarking on their North American Tour on Oct. 31. They are also set to make an appearance at Aragon Ballroom on Nov. 17.