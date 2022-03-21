Maneskin Announce Fall & Winter 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher March 21st, 2022 - 6:56 PM

Maneskin have announced their 2022 North American tour. Having been formed in Rome in 2016, the band rose to fame after competing on the 11th season of Italy’s X Factor in 2017.

Thus far, Maneskin has unveiled two albums, including II ballo della vita in 2018 and Teatro d’ira: Vol. 1 in 2021. Bassist Victoria De Angelis discussed the lack of rock influences in Italy’s music industry.

“In Italy, there’s really not a rock scene,” she said. “No other rock or anything like that is mainstream at all. So at first, everyone there was saying we weren’t going to be successful. But now that everything is going so well and people are following us all around the world, no one is trying to change us. With record labels and in other countries, everyone is understanding of who we are and they’re allowing us to be ourselves. And that is the most valuable thing for us.”

The band’s upcoming tour will begin October 31 in Seattle, and conclude December 16 in Las Vegas before continuing on their second leg on February 23 in Pesaro, Italy, and concluding it on May 19 in Tallin, Estonia. The group will travel through cities like San Francisco, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Denver, Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas and more. In addition, they will travel through Amsterdam, Berlin, Cologne, Paris, Napoli, London, Warsaw, Prague, among others.

Most notably, Maneskin will be playing at the Coachella Music Festival this year, alongside artists like Billie Eilish, Joji and Harry Styles.

Maneskin 2022 North American Tour Dates

10/31 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

11/3 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

11/10 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

11/12 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

11/14 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/18 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

11/21 – Toronto, Ontario @ History

11/24 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

11/26 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/28 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

12/02 – New York, N.Y. @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

12/05 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

12/07 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

12/09 – Miami, Fla. @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

12/12 – Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

12/13 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

12/16 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels