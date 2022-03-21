Maneskin Announce Fall & Winter 2022 North American Tour Dates

Maneskin have announced their 2022 North American tour. Having been formed in Rome in 2016, the band rose to fame after competing on the 11th season of Italy’s X Factor in 2017.
Thus far, Maneskin has unveiled two albums, including II ballo della vita in 2018 and Teatro d’ira: Vol. 1 in 2021. Bassist Victoria De Angelis discussed the lack of rock influences in Italy’s music industry.
“In Italy, there’s really not a rock scene,” she said. “No other rock or anything like that is mainstream at all. So at first, everyone there was saying we weren’t going to be successful. But now that everything is going so well and people are following us all around the world, no one is trying to change us. With record labels and in other countries, everyone is understanding of who we are and they’re allowing us to be ourselves. And that is the most valuable thing for us.”
The band’s upcoming tour will begin October 31 in Seattle, and conclude December 16 in Las Vegas before continuing on their second leg on February 23 in Pesaro, Italy, and concluding it on May 19 in Tallin, Estonia. The group will travel through cities like San Francisco, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Denver, Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas and more. In addition, they will travel through Amsterdam, Berlin, Cologne, Paris, Napoli, London, Warsaw, Prague, among others.
Most notably, Maneskin will be playing at the Coachella Music Festival this year, alongside artists like Billie Eilish, Joji and Harry Styles.
Maneskin 2022 North American Tour Dates
10/31 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre
11/3 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic
11/10 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre
11/12 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
11/14 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/18 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit
11/21 – Toronto, Ontario @ History
11/24 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS
11/26 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/28 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
12/02 – New York, N.Y. @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
12/05 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
12/07 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
12/09 – Miami, Fla. @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
12/12 – Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center
12/13 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
12/16 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels