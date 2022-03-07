Leonard Cohen’s Estate Sells Song Catalog To Hipgnosis

Home News Tara Mobasher March 7th, 2022 - 7:14 AM

This weekend, Hipgnosis Song Management bought Leonard Cohen’s complete catalog, including the songwriting rights to 211 total Cohen songs and total ownership of the 67 songs he wrote between 2001 and his death in 2016. Among these songs includes classics like “Hallelujah,” Suzanne” and “Bird on a Wire.”

In recent years, the company has gained the catalogs of various infamous artists, including Neil Young, Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more.

“To now be the custodians and managers of Leonard Cohen’s incomparable songs is a wonderful yet very serious responsibility that we approach with excitement and fully understand the importance of,” Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis said in a statement. “Leonard wrote words and songs that have changed our lives, none more so obvious than ‘Hallelujah’ but there are so many more that we look forward to reminding the world of on a daily basis. He is revered all over the globe because of the magnitude of his work.”

Cohen’s catalog consisted of songs he wrote from the beginning of his career through 2016, 278 total songs.