Ampersounds and Rufus Wainwright Unveil Rhythmic New Single “Technopera,” Announce Upcoming Collaborative EP

Legendary house DJ’s and producers Fred Falke and Zen Freeman, known together as Ampersounds, recently announced an exciting new collaborative EP with the lauded singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright. The EP is set for a release on July 16 and will be officially titled West End. It is already available for pre-order.

The trio of artistic talent unveiled their first single together titled “Technopera” alongside an accompanying visualizer created by esteemed Daft Punk creative director Cédric Hervet. The infectious, electronica-laced jam finds Wainwright’s vocals infused with dancehall effects and over swirling synthesizer arpeggios. The track showcases what the combined force of these artists points toward on the greater EP, and if it is liberating dance resplendence, then its sure to keep dance floors crowded.

Wainwright commented on the upcoming collab in an exclusve interview with Variety saying, “I am super proud of the work that I did with Zen and Fred. It was liberating as a songwriter to have a platform to jump off from and only have to think about the melody and lyrics and let someone else create the track. It is unlike anything that I have ever done but somehow there still is a lot of Rufus in it. I hope that people will party to the tracks, safely of course, but we all deserve a little party I think.”

As for the new music video for “Technopera,” Hervet shares, “When Fred and Zen asked me to listen to Technopera, I had already been exploring animations around continuous lines for some time. As soon as I heard the song, I thought to myself that it could be the perfect concept for the music video both simple and poetic. When they mentioned that they used an Oscilloscope synth I knew the stars had aligned. This animation was meant for this song.”

For more from Rufus Wainwright, check out his tribute to Judy Garland in his rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”