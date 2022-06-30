Roger Waters Rescheduled North American Summer 2022 This Is Not a Drill Tour Dates

Sharon Alagna

Roger Waters has rescheduled his “This Is Not a Drill” tour dates for Summer 2022. Waters, co-founder of Pink Floyd, had originally announced the dates for 2020. Unfortunately due to circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he had to postpone the tour, and Consequence Sound reports that his team ultimately decided to kick off what is being billed as his “first farewell tour” in Pittsburgh, PA, on July 6.

Waters will then travel all over the United States, with a few stops in Canada, before finishing the tour on October 15 in Mexico City, Mexico. The plan is a long time coming, with Waters having announced the new tour dates more than a year ago. Waters, who is now 78, and who will be turning 79 during the tour on the same day he performs in Denver, CO, will reportedly play “a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s golden era.”

Ticket holders who previously bought their tickets for the 2020 dates need not worry – Waters announced through his Facebook page that these tickets will be transferable for the new Summer 2022 dates.

This Is Not a Drill Summer 2022 tour dates:

07/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/17 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

07/20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

07/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/10 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

08/13 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena

08/16 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/23 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

08/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

08/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/03 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

09/06 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

09/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

09/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

10/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/03 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/11 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey

10/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Desportes

10/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Desportes

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna