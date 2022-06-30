Roger Waters Rescheduled North American Summer 2022 This Is Not a Drill Tour Dates

Roger Waters has rescheduled his “This Is Not a Drill” tour dates for Summer 2022. Waters, co-founder of Pink Floyd, had originally announced the dates for 2020. Unfortunately due to circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he had to postpone the tour, and Consequence Sound reports that his team ultimately decided to kick off what is being billed as his “first farewell tour” in Pittsburgh, PA, on July 6.
Waters will then travel all over the United States, with a few stops in Canada, before finishing the tour on October 15 in Mexico City, Mexico. The plan is a long time coming, with Waters having announced the new tour dates more than a year ago. Waters, who is now 78, and who will be turning 79 during the tour on the same day he performs in Denver, CO, will reportedly play “a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s golden era.”
Ticket holders who previously bought their tickets for the 2020 dates need not worry – Waters announced through his Facebook page that these tickets will be transferable for the new Summer 2022 dates.
This Is Not a Drill Summer 2022 tour dates:
07/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/17 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre
07/20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
07/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/10 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
08/13 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
08/16 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/23 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
08/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
08/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/03 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
09/06 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
09/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
09/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
09/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
10/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/03 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
10/06 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/11 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey
10/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Desportes
10/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Desportes
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna