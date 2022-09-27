Roger Waters Pens Open Letter to Putin Following Canceled Poland Show

Home News Cait Stoddard September 27th, 2022 - 3:34 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Former Pink Floyd member Rodger Waters went on Facebook and posted an written open letter to Vladimir Putin regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine. Other than asking Putin to withdraw from the war, Waters asked Putin to make a promise that he will not invade all of Europe. Waters’s open letter to Putin was posted when the news of how he will no longer be performing the two concerts in Poland on his This Is Not a Drill Tour. Waters’s written open letter is filled with bold emotions and strong thoughts towards the war and in many ways the letter speaks for those who do not wish to discuss the matter.

In the statement Waters asks to Putin to bring assurance through these challenging times becomes the future outcome can affect his family and billions of other people.

“The problem is, I have kids and grandkids, and so do most of my brothers and sisters all over the world and none of us would relish that outcome. So, please Mr Putin indulge me and make us that assurance.” said Waters