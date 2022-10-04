Rage Against The Machine Cancel 2023 North American Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard October 4th, 2022 - 10:33 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Today rock band Rage Against the Machine went on Instagram to announce they have canceled all of their performances on the North American Tour dates in 2023 while vocalist Zack de la Rocha keeps recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. De la Rocha injured his Achilles tendon four songs into the band’s set in Chicago on July 11th. The band’s performance was the second show of the Public Service Announcement Tour. De la Rocha was able to finish the entire RATM’s 2022 North American Tour by performing at each concert in a seated position. Unfortunately it seems performing in a seated position is not an answer to the problem.

“Unfortunately it is a moment that requires a lot of work and healing. I have a severe tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised. It’s not simply a question of being able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward. That’s why I made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 20223 North American Leg.” said De la Rocha