Lazerbeak Shares Soft and Melodic New Song “Gentle Potential”

LAZERBEAK has just released a song and video off his upcoming album titled “Gentle Potential.” True to the song’s name, the song is extremely soothing, with its synths and trumpets creating an air of calm. “Gentle Potential” is the third track off of LAZERBEAK’s upcoming solo album Cameron which drops on October 1 via Doomtree Records. The project includes a series of album’s which are inspired by his children, this one being for Cameron.

The accompanying video is most easily related to looking up at the clouds while on psychedelics. The clouds will shift through the screen as the colors do the same, creating a mesmerizing video that follows the flow of the song.

Watch “Gentle Potential” here:

In his release statement LAZERBEAK says “I know everybody always says stuff like this, but for real this song is my favorite musical thing that I’ve made to date, and it’s definitely my favorite song from the entire Luther/Penelope/Cameron kid trilogy. It has sort of become the centerpiece of this new album and after I made it things really started to snap into place. What makes it even more special is that my awesome friend Andy McAlpine made a truly sick vizual to accompany the chill vibes of the song. Andy has handled all of the artwork and design for this entire kid trilogy, and to have him put a bow on the project with this killer video is really a dream come true. I hope you enjoy it! If you’ve got a second, it would be super helpful if you could spread it around to the far corners of your internet reach. I really appreciate it.”

You can pre-order Cameron here, due for release October 1.