Lazerbeak Shares Soft and Melodic New Song “Gentle Potential”

LAZERBEAK has just released a song and video off his upcoming album titled “Gentle Potential.” True to the song’s name, the song is extremely soothing, with its synths and trumpets creating an air of calm. “Gentle Potential” is the third track off of LAZERBEAK’s upcoming solo album Cameron which drops on October 1 via Doomtree Records. The project includes a series of album’s which are inspired by his children, this one being for Cameron.
The accompanying video is most easily related to looking up at the clouds while on psychedelics. The clouds will shift through the screen as the colors do the same, creating a mesmerizing video that follows the flow of the song.
Watch “Gentle Potential” here:
In his release statement LAZERBEAK says “I know everybody always says stuff like this, but for real this song is my favorite musical thing that I’ve made to date, and it’s definitely my favorite song from the entire Luther/Penelope/Cameron
You can pre-order Cameron here, due for release October 1.