Rammstein Guided Stage Show for Fans with Visual Impairment 

Home News Karan Singh July 21st, 2022 - 2:15 PM

German metal band Rammstein has offered concertgoers with visual impairments the option to explore their stage set, which has been designed to accommodate said disability. Their international tour has been making the news recently for the enormity of its presentation, so it’s only fair that the band would want fans to enjoy the experience too the best of their abilities.

Are you blind and have a ticket to Rammstein’s show in Oslo, Gothenburg or Ostend? Rammstein invites you to touch and discover the stage on a guided tour! Also available in North America. – Official pass or document from a medical professional as proof

Earlier this week, the group reached out to fans attending their upcoming shows in Norway, Sweden and Belgium with the news. According to Loudwire, this will also be an option for fans attending the North American leg of the tour in August and September.