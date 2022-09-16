Paramore Announce First New Song In Five Years “This Is Why” For Sept 28 Release

On Friday, September 16, pop-punk band Paramore announced their first song in five years, “This Is Why,” set to be released on Wednesday, September 28. Prior to this, the bands last release was the album After Laughter in 2017. Since After Laughter, Paramore singer Hayley Williams has released two solo records: 2020’s Petals for Armor and 2021’s Flowers of Vases/Descansos.
In October, the band will be heading out on a North American tour. The 12-show run includes a headlining set at When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas. The band announced that a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to organizations that provide reproductive care and abortion services in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Find more information about the tour here. (Pitchfork)
Tour dates are as follows:
10/2 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
10/4 – Manga, UT @ The Great Saltair
10/6 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
10/8 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/11 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
10/14 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young 2022
10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young 2022
10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater
10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young 2022
11/7 – Toronto, Canada @ HISTORY
11/9 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
11/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/16 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi