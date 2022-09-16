Paramore Announce First New Song In Five Years “This Is Why” For Sept 28 Release

Home News Gracie Chunes September 16th, 2022 - 12:33 PM

On Friday, September 16, pop-punk band Paramore announced their first song in five years, “This Is Why,” set to be released on Wednesday, September 28. Prior to this, the bands last release was the album After Laughter in 2017. Since After Laughter, Paramore singer Hayley Williams has released two solo records: 2020’s Petals for Armor and 2021’s Flowers of Vases/Descansos.

In October, the band will be heading out on a North American tour. The 12-show run includes a headlining set at When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas. The band announced that a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to organizations that provide reproductive care and abortion services in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Find more information about the tour here. (Pitchfork)

Tour dates are as follows:

10/2 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

10/4 – Manga, UT @ The Great Saltair

10/6 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

10/8 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/11 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

10/14 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young 2022

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young 2022

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young 2022

11/7 – Toronto, Canada @ HISTORY

11/9 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

11/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/16 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi