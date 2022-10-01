Mount Kimbie Announce New Album MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning, Share New Songs “F1 Racer” & “Zone 1 (24 Hours)

Home News Gracie Chunes October 1st, 2022 - 2:35 PM

Mount Kimbie has also shared a new double A-side single, featuring “F1 Racer” (featuring Kučka and produced by Mount Kimbie member Dom Maker) and “Zone 1 (24 Hours)” (produced by Mount Kimbie member Kai Campos). The band also announced MK 3.5: Die Cuts / City Planning, a new double album due out Friday, November 4 via Warp. It comprises individual albums by members Maker (Die Cuts) and Campos (City Planning).

Listen to “F1 Racer” below.

Listen to “Zone 1 (24 Hours)” below.



Guests on the upcoming album include James Blake, Keiyaa, Wiki, and Reggie. The record also features the recent singles “In Your Eyes” (featuring Slowthai and Danny Brown), “A Deities Encore” (featuring Liv.e), “Q,” and “Quartz.” (Pitchfork)

MK 3.5 tracklist is as follows:

Die Cuts:

DVD [ft. Choker]

In Your Eyes [ft. Slowthai and Danny Brown]

F1 Racer [ft. Kučka]

Heat On, Lips On

End of the Road [ft. Reggie]

06 Somehow She’s Still Here [ft. James Blake]

Kissing [ft. Slowthai]

Say That [ft. Nomi]

Need U Tonight

If and When [ft. Wiki]

Tender Hearts Meet the Sky [ft. Keiyaa]

A Deities Encore [ft. Liv.e]

City Planning:

Q

Quartz

Transit Map (Flattened)

Satellite 7

Satellite 9

Satellite 6 (Corrupted)

Zone 3 (City Limits)

Zone 2 (Last Connection)

Zone 1 (24 Hours)

Industry

Human Voices