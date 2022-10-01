A-ha Shares New Song & Video “You Have What it Takes”

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 1st, 2022 - 12:45 PM

Popular Norwegian band, A-ha, has shared a new single titled: “You Have What it Takes,” which is a part of their upcoming album True North.

“You Have What it Takes” is the second single released by the group from their newly anticipated project (first one being, “I’m In”) and is heavily tinged with a unique vulnerability seen throughout its heavy lyrics and strong production.

The band sings about the human ability to heal and hope even in the toughest of times, saying, “Don’t be afraid to fall or fail. Learn to make better mistakes. It’s hard to look beyond the pale. But oh what a difference it makes.”

The single was released with an accompanying music video that depicts a group of people seemingly saying goodbye to a loved one that has passed. The group congregates on a beach and sends a burning boat with what appears to be a coffin into the ocean as they watch on from the shoreline.

Musician and member of A-ha, Magne Furuholmen spoke about the track, stating, “We live in increasingly confusing and volatile times, and there are things we often forget to express enough – to each other, to our children, our loved ones, our friends, and the generation growing up. If we want changes for the better, it starts with people who care enough to stand up for their ideals and for the rest of us to support them. I have great hope for the future when I see the courage and conviction of the young. They have it, and so do you. YOU have what it takes!”

True North will be available on October 21. Pre – order here.