a-ha Announces New Album True North For October 2022 Release, Shares New Song And Video “I’m In”

The Norwegian synth-pop outfit a-ha have broken their hiatus in recent years to announce a new upcoming album entitled True North. The project is scheduled to release on October 21. In promotion of the new album, a-ha has dropped a new lead single and music video “I’m In.”

For this latest album, their first album since 2015’s Cast in Steel, intends to be a very unique part of the synth-pop band’s discography. Rather than being a simple album, True North is intended to be released alongside an accompanying film documenting the recording of all of the songs, which originally took place in November of 2021 at Bodø, Norway.

In a statement, Paul Waaktaar-Savoy described the process of creating this latest project, explaining that “First, we had the idea to record a studio session live… Then, to film a studio session. That grew into more of a production with the Norwegian orchestra, the Arctic Philharmonic, who we have collaborated with.” These details and many more will be made available on the upcoming film for True North. See the album cover for True North below

Lead single “I’m In” offers fans not only the ability to experience their first piece of the new album, but also of the new film, with the bans opting to use an excerpt from the film as a the official music video for the song. A highly gentle and inspirational song, the band’s acoustic guitars and piano create a gorgeous background for the emotional vocals of Morten Harket.

The track’s songwriter Magne Furuholmen explained that it is “a song about total commitment and a show of support for someone who is troubled. Real commitment is a leap of faith. Everyone knows how difficult it can be to offer commitment and support unconditionally, but this is what it takes to make anything worthwhile happen – love, friendship, change, self-improvement, careers, a better world. Easier said than done of course but it begins with an attitude, then uttering the words. After this it is all hard work to realise whatever potential your commitment has in the world. Without this attitude everything just gets bogged down with conflicting thoughts, doubts and fear. Just say it: ‘I’m in’.”

Watch the official music video for “I’m In” below.

True North has been made available for pre-order here. A limited time deluxe version of the project can also be pre-ordered here.