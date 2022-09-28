Queen Perform “We Will Rock You”, “Somebody To Love” & “Love Of My Life” During Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In L.A.

Home News Katherine Gilliam September 28th, 2022 - 12:31 AM

“Ladies and gentlemen, Queen.” Dave Grohl says it best as the members of classic rock band Queen take the stage to close Taylor Hawkins’ second tribute concert at the Kia Forum in L.A. with performances of three of their most well-known songs: “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody To Love” & “Love Of My Life.” No speech or introduction necessary, Queen’s name evokes cheers from the audience as guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, along with members of The Foo Fighters, play the opening chords of “We Will Rock You,” featuring The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins on vocals wearing Freddie Mercury’s iconic green bodysuit.

For the second song of their set, Queen performs “Somebody to Love,” an homage to Taylor Hawkins’ famous performances of the song during a number of The Foo Fighters’ live shows before his passing. Once again, pop star P!nk comes on stage after her breathtaking performance of Heart’s “Barracuda” with Nancy Wilson of Heart to sing the vocals of one of Queen’s beloved songs.

Lastly, at 11:42 pm, Brian May sings a solo acoustic version of “Love of My Life,” per the request of Hawkins’ widow, Alison. Heartbroken at her husband’s death, Alison and her three kids walk onstage at the song’s end, thanking May and embracing him as they wave to the crowd to appreciate the fans’ continued support and the communal mourning.

Queen and Adam Lambert have announced a new concert film titled Rhapsody Over London. For more information, click here.

In other news, an unreleased song featuring Queen’s Freddie Mercury is set to be shared with the public sometime in September. For more information on the band’s upcoming single “Face It Alone,” check out this article.