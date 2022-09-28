LAPD Identify Person Of Interest In Shooting Of PnB Rock

Home News Federico Cardenas September 28th, 2022 - 11:02 PM

The Los Angeles Police Department has named a person of interest relating to the shooting of the rapper PnB Rock, real name Rakim Allen. The police department identified Freddie Lee Trone as the current suspect in the shooting case, resulting in the arrest of his son and a woman named Shauntel Trone.

This announcement from the LAPD follows roughly two weeks after the shooting on September 12, which saw the rapper killed in a robbery at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles after a meal with his girlfriend. The Los Angeles Police Chief Michael Moore has suggested that Allen was killed “simply over the jewelry and valuables that he had on his person.”

According to Rolling Stone, Freddie Lee Trone has not yet been arrested, and the LAPD have asked the public to help them locate the suspect and provide them with any helpful information. Trone has been described by the LAPD as “armed and dangerous,” and is believed by the LAPD to be allegedly responsible for the musician’s death.

Trone’s son, 17 years old, is suspected of allegedly acting as the getaway driver in his father’s alleged shooting of Allen. Shauntel Trone is also believed by the LAPD to be an alleged accessory to the murder.

Rolling Stone has confirmed that Freddie Trone, who has used the nickname “Tiny Night Owl” has a previous criminal record, including an arrest on a robbery charge in 2002 and a felony charge for threatening someone in 2005.

PnB Rock was recently honored by a city council resolution in his home city of Philadelphia.