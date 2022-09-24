PnB Rock Honored With City Council Resolution In Philadelphia

Home News Gracie Chunes September 24th, 2022 - 12:52 PM

On Thursday, September 22, Philadelphia’s city council unanimously passed a resolution in honor of the late PnB Rock, Metro reports. Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson introduced the motion earlier this month, citing his community advocacy against gun violence. “He definitely represented a generation of young people that need help when it comes to issues of trauma around gun violence, when it comes to the issue of providing them opportunities, but most importantly, making sure they have a voice and a seat at the table,” Johnson said when he introduced the resolution on September 15.

The musician, born Rakim Allen, was killed while being robbed at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. He grew up in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia, taking his stage name from the intersection of Pastorius and Baynton streets, near where he grew up. His final studio album was 2019’s TrapStar Turnt PopStar, and, in more recent years, he’d released collaborative tracks with the late Pop Smoke and King Von. He issued one more single, “Luv Me Again,” on September 2, just a week and a half before his death. (Pitchfork)

Stream the artists final release “Luv Me Again” here.