Robbers Sought Out PnB Rock At Roscoe’s Chicken N’ Waffles In L.A. Per Rapper’s Social Media Post

Home News Federico Cardenas September 14th, 2022 - 10:17 PM

On September 12, the famed Philadelphia based rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery at a Roscoe’s Chicken N’ Waffles in Los Angeles. Shortly after the shooting took place, police identified PnB Rock, real name Rakim Allen, as the victim, and delivered a statement to the public.

CNN quotes Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore describing the shooting as a result of valuables Allen possessed, explaining that “Mr. PnB Rock was shot and killed and lost his life there, simply over the jewelry and valuables that he had on his person… Our investigation continues. There was an extensive amount of cameras and investigative leads that we will follow to solve this case.”

After the shooting, many were quick to point out that Allen had made many statements about robberies against artists becoming commonplace. The popular hip-hop blogger and YouTuber DJ Akademiks noted that “just did a interview with him a week ago where he detailed how someone tried to rob him in LA recently while he was out with his girlfriend and daughter.”

CNN quotes Allen’s interview with Akademiks, where Allen had described criminals in Los Angeles as “bold,” and describing robberies of people in the rap industry as “common.” The rapper explained that “I never got robbed, ever in my life… I ain’t gonna say ‘never.’ I’m not superstitious, but I haven’t been robbed.” He went on to explain that he avoids places that he believes are prone to crime, stating that “I’m not going to put myself in those situations because I know what happens in those situations.”

Police Chief Moore has suggested that criminals were likely able to identify Allen’s location after he posted an image of his meal on Instagram. Moore states that “Mr. Rakim Allen was apparently there with his girlfriend or a friend of his and as they’re there enjoying a simple meal, [Allen] was brutally attacked by an individual who, apparently, we believe… came to the location after a social media posting of the artist and the woman accompanying him.”