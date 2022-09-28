Dead Cross Unveil Black & White Video For New Single “Christian Missile Crisis”

Home News Roy Lott September 28th, 2022 - 1:08 PM

Dead Cross has released the third and final single, “Christian Missile Crisis” and its music video, from the band’s highly anticipated album, II, due out October 28. The song starts with a heavy metal punk rock headbanger sound and then transcends into this mid-tempo drum-thumping stomper. Justin Pearson explains the themes behind the song: “ ‘Christian Missile Crisis’ takes an obvious jab at organized religion, NRA-holes who clearly compensate for their lack of masculinity by fixating on gun ownership and gun ‘rights,’ and the fact that a large enough amount of Americans have the inability to negotiate peace and prefer oppressing others.” Along with the single comes its NSFW visual, which shows black and white clips that include bodybuilders, babies, and people falling. Check it out below.

The band also is set to launch an online auction, in partnership with Fender, to benefit the San Diego chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and The Satanic Temple’s Religious Reproductive Rights Campaign. The auction includes two custom Fender Player Lead III guitars, one black, and one beige. Both guitars have been modified by The Black Moon Design with clear vehicle wrap grade vinyl decals featuring art from the band’s album. The band spoke about the auction, noting that is in light of their recent loss of their former drummer Gabe Serbian, who sadly passed away in May.

“In light of the recent loss of our ex-bandmate, comrade, brother, and all-around amazing person Gabe Serbian, Ipecac Recordings and Three One G will donate all proceeds from the beige guitar to help suicide prevention awareness. All proceeds from the black guitar will go to help fight laws that do not promote the health and safety of individuals in relation to bodily autonomy.”

“Christian Missile Crisis” follows the band’s previously released single “Heart Reformer” and “Reign Of Error.”