Dead Cross Unveil Cinematic Music Video for New Single “Heart Reformer”

Southern California hardcore punk outfit Dead Cross have released the second single for their forthcoming album. II is set to hit the shelves on October 28. In the meantime, check out “Heart Reformer” and its video (directed and edited by Dark Details aka Chris J. Cunningham) below:

“’Heart Reformer’ was as much fun to write as it is to listen to,” guitarist Michael Crain said about the song. “It’s a classic Dead Cross song. It’s a pit stirrer and a fist pumper!”

The above track is a follow-up to “Reign of Error,” which was released along with the announcement of the new album.

II, though aggressive in its execution, is rooted in friendship and camaraderie — it follows Crain’s unexpected cancer diagnosis. “Words can’t even begin to describe how much this album means to me. It’s birthed of pain and uncertainty,” he said. “The slow, excruciatingly painful, and nauseating recovery from cancer treatments were the catalyst for every riff and note on this album. However, my will to live and be with my brothers Justin, Dave, Mike, and co-producer Ross Robinson, got me out of bed and running into the studio every day to get it all on tape.”