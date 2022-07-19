Dead Cross Announce New Album II For October 2022 Release, Slams Supreme Court In New Single “Reign Of Error”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 19th, 2022 - 9:51 AM

According to Revolver, American hardcore punk supergroup Dead Cross (featuring Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo, Justin Pearson and Michael Crain) has announced their glorious return with a new album on the way. The record is titled II and is set to arrive on October 28. The group also unleashed their newest single “Reign of Error.”

The group originally began recording the album back in 2019 after Michael Crain was diagnosed with Squamous Cell Carcinoma, a form of cancer. Commenting on the importance of the album, Crain explained: “Words can’t even begin to describe how much this album means to me. It’s birthed of pain and uncertainty. The slow, excruciatingly painful, and nauseating recovery from cancer treatments were the catalyst for every riff and note on this album. However, my will to live and be with my brothers Justin, Dave, Mike, and co-producer Ross Robinson, got me out of bed and running into the studio every day to get it all on tape.”

The new song is intense and coupled with an animated music video that rips into the Supreme Court following the overturn of Roe v. Wade. In the music video, the crew drives to the Supreme Court and defiles the justices. There are hangers throughout the video to symbolize unsafe abortions now that access to legally safe abortions in some states has been reduced or outlawed.

The song was previously teased via Twitter when Ipecac Recordings posted a short clip of the song’s intro. Dead Cross’s self titled debut album was ranked 10 on mxdwn’s Top 50 Best Albums of 2017, surpassing LCD Soundsystem’s American Dream.

II Tracklist

1. Love Without Love

2. Animal Espionage

3. Heart Reformer

4. Strong and Wrong

5. Ants and Dragons

6. Nightclub Canary

7. Christian Missile Crisis

8. Reign of Error

9. Imposter Syndrome