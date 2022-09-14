Björk Shares Galactic Love in New Song “Ovule”

Home News Karan Singh September 14th, 2022 - 12:00 PM

Sonic provocateur Björk has shared a new single in the leadup to her forthcoming album Fossora. The song was released as a visual package and reunites the Icelandic singer with Nick Knight, who directed the “Pagan Poetry” video in the Vespertine era. Check out Björk in an eclectic mix of dresses in the video for “Ovule” below:

Of the above release, Björk wrote the following on social media:

“ovule for me is my definition of love

it is a meditation about us as lovers walking around this world

and i imagine 2 spheres or satellites following us around

one above us that represents ideal love

one below us representing the shadows of love

and we ourselves walk around in the third sphere of real love ,

where the everyday monday-morning meet-in-the-kitchen-love lives in”

Prior to “Ovule,” Björk released her new album’s lead single, “Atopos.” Fossora is the follow-up to 2017’s Utopia and is scheduled to drop on September 30.