Björk Shares Galactic Love in New Song “Ovule”

Sonic provocateur Björk has shared a new single in the leadup to her forthcoming album Fossora. The song was released as a visual package and reunites the Icelandic singer with Nick Knight, who directed the “Pagan Poetry” video in the Vespertine era. Check out Björk in an eclectic mix of dresses in the video for “Ovule” below:
Of the above release, Björk wrote the following on social media:
Prior to “Ovule,” Björk released her new album’s lead single, “Atopos.” Fossora is the follow-up to 2017’s Utopia and is scheduled to drop on September 30.