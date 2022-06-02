Wolfgang Van Halen Calls New Autopsy Episode About Eddie Van Halen’s Death “Pathetic and Heartless”

Home News Karan Singh June 2nd, 2022 - 11:43 AM

The passing of legendary guitarist and American rock icon Eddie Van Halen in 2020 was tragic news for fans all over the world. His untimely death occurred due to a stroke, but further speculation into the factors that contributed to his poor health has become the subject of an investigative docuseries.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of… is a show on the Reelz network that “reveals the truth behind the controversial deaths of global icons and people whose untimely deaths were surrounded by scandal and intense media attention.” This Sunday, an episode about Van Halen is set to premier and his son, Wolfgang, is not the least bit happy about it.

In response to a post by Blabbermouth detailing the next installment of the show, he tweeted the following:

Fuck @ReelzChannel, fuck everyone that works on this show, and fuck you if you watch it. Fucking disgusting trying to glamorize someone’s death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless. https://t.co/84BE5rx81C — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) June 1, 2022

Stereogum pointed out that the show’s synopsis, as featured in the article that upset Wolfgang, adds a sensational twist to the late musician’s demise. The below excerpt bolsters this observation:

“But behind his contagious smile there was a darker undercurrent that would plague Eddie throughout his life. As an extremely shy kid Eddie started drinking alcohol at just 12 years old to calm his nerves after seeing his father drink to calm himself and for the next four decades Eddie wrestled with addiction issues. Often relying on alcohol and other substances to maintain his creativity Eddie would spend many years in and out of rehab. He was a workaholic often pushing his body to the limits in order to perform while secretly battling illness. Eddie died at the age of 65 from cancer but if caught early Eddie’s disease had reasonable survival rates so what exactly happened?”

Perhaps Wolfgang Van Halen isn’t overreacting.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer