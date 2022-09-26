Foo Fighters Announces Complete Lineup For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show In Los Angeles

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2022 - 3:43 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Tomorrow the rock band Foo Fighters will be performing two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and with great excitement the Foo Fighters have shared the lineup of bands and artists who are scheduled to perform with them to honor the late Hawkins.

More names announced for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles, Sept. 27th. 5pm PT Doors Open

7pm PT Show Begins #TaylorHawkinsTribute pic.twitter.com/P1QH1IUtS6 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 23, 2022

The lineup includes: Travis Barker, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Wilk, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Nancy Wilson, Queens of the Stone Age’s Joshua Homme, Jon Theodore, and Alain Johannes, Joan Jett, P!NK, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, Gene Simmons, Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, Mark Ronson, Omar Hakim and Chevy Metal.

Additional guests include: Tool’s Danny Carey, Tommy Lee, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins, The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen, and Kesha.

Most of the same names above have made their appearances at the Foo Fighters’s first Hawkins tribute concert in London earlier this month. The event was six hours long and a total of 50 songs were performed. Also Foo Fighters were the backing band for much of the evening before performing their show. The highlights of the event included Hawkins’s son Shane performing with the band on the drums for “My Hero” and Dave Grohl’s daughter performed songs by Jeff Buckley and Amy Winehouse.