mxdwn Music

Menu

Foo Fighters Announces Complete Lineup For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show In Los Angeles

September 26th, 2022 - 3:43 PM

Foo Fighters Announces Complete Lineup For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show In Los Angeles
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Tomorrow the rock band Foo Fighters  will be performing two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and with great excitement the Foo Fighters have shared the lineup of bands and artists who are scheduled to perform with them to honor the late Hawkins.

The lineup includes: Travis Barker, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Wilk, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Nancy Wilson, Queens of the Stone Age’s Joshua Homme, Jon Theodore, and Alain Johannes, Joan Jett, P!NK, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, Gene Simmons, Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, Mark Ronson, Omar Hakim and Chevy Metal.

Additional guests include: Tool’s Danny Carey, Tommy Lee, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins, The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen, and Kesha.

Most of the same names above have made their appearances at the Foo Fighters’s first Hawkins tribute concert in London earlier this month. The event was six hours long and a total of  50 songs were performed. Also Foo Fighters were the  backing band for much of the evening before performing their show. The highlights of the event included Hawkins’s son Shane performing with the band on the drums for “My Hero” and Dave Grohl’s daughter performed songs by  Jeff Buckley and Amy Winehouse.

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.