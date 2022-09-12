Metallica Reacts Cheekily To Crowd Booing St. Anger

Home News Skyy Rincon September 12th, 2022 - 4:44 PM

According to Revolver, Metallica’s James Hetfield had a cheeky response to fans booing the San Francisco based band’s 2003 album St. Anger. The album has taken quite a bit of heat since its release with critics and fans alike dubbing it “disappointing”, mocking and lambasting its delivery. Now, it seems Hetfield has joined in on the fun.

Throughout the band’s summer 2022 tour, Hetfield has joked with concertgoers that they would perform songs from the notorious record which currently has a sixty-one percent approval rate on Google. Hetfield also made sure to ask for fans’ personal opinions on the album.

In one instance, the band pauses between songs with Hetfield asking: “Question for you, you can honestly answer it to the best of your knowledge. St. Anger?” He gives a thumbs up before switching and giving two thumbs down to gauge the audience’s reaction earning quite a few boos and a relatively decent amount of cheering. He laughs, standing behind the mic as he takes in both the criticism and praise.

“I’m trying to encourage you. Let’s give it another shot, shall we?” He remarked before the band started playing the fourth track from St. Anger, “Dirty Window.”

In a second video, filmed at a different show, after the band finishes their performance of a St. Anger song, Hetfield offers, “That one’s from your favorite album, St. Anger!” The audience boos, leaving him smiling. “Oh come on, it’s growing on you now. Just give it a little more time buddy, you’ll get it! OK, eight more songs from St. Anger, ready? Just kidding!”

Metallica fans shall not fret, there are plenty other records to headbang, moshpit and sing along to. The soundtrack for Westworld: Season 4 was just released featuring an instrumental version of the band’s 1991 classic “Enter Sandman.” Stranger Things: Season 4 also included “Master Of Puppets” on their soundtrack, leading to a meteoric rise in its popularity since its release in 1986.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado