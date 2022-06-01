Sebastian Bach, Matt Sorum And Gilby Clarke Perform Skid Row, Guns N’ Roses And More As Kings Of Chaos

Home News Federico Cardenas June 1st, 2022 - 11:06 PM

On May 27, the hard rock supergroup Kings Of Chaos performed at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IA. As is the case with many performances from Kings of Chaos, the May 27 performance saw a large number of guests and temporary performers at the show, including a key lineup of Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach, John Waite, Lita Ford, Jack Blades, Matt Sorum, and others. Blabbermouth notes that RATT’s Warren DeMartini was originally scheduled to perform at the concert, but was replaced by Brent Woods of Sebastian Bach’s solo band due to contracting Covid-19.

Joining the band’s lineup were a variety of big names in hard rock, including Guns N’ Roses’ Gilby Clark, Lynch Mob’s Sean McNabb, and others. Fittingly, the setlist for the concert featured a variety of different classics from various rock acts, including covers of Led Zepplin, Lita Ford, Elton John, RATT, Skid Row, AC/DC, The Runaways and others.

The entire show showcased a rotating lineup, with members of various bands electing to perform covers of their own work. A constant throughout much of the performance was a high amount of energy and an emphasis on explosive hard rock. The drums took front and center in the sound of this performance, creating a booming and piercing sound that overwhelmed most of the instruments. See the full setlist of the concert below. Fans can watch Kings of Chaos perform various classics of hard rock via YouTube below.

Kings of Chaos May 27 Setlist

01. Bitch Is Back (Elton John cover)

02. Cherry Bomb (THE RUNAWAYS cover)

03. Kiss Me Deadly (Lita Ford cover)

04. Don’t Tell Me You Love Me (NIGHT RANGER cover)

05. High Enough (DAMN YANKEES cover)

06. Sister Christian (NIGHT RANGER cover)

07. Highway To Hell (AC/DC cover)

08. Head First (THE BABYS cover)

09. Change (John Waite cover)

10. Missing You (John Waite cover)

11. Whole Lotta Love (LED ZEPPELIN cover)

12. Lay It Down (RATT cover)

13. Round And Round (RATT cover)

14. 18 & Life (SKID ROW cover)

15. Youth Gone Wild (SKID ROW cover)

16. Paradise City (GUNS N’ ROSES cover)

Guns N’ Roses have recently had shows with Welcome to Rockville cancelled due to severe weather problems. Lita Ford has recently been announced as a performer at Rock Fest 2022.