Foo Fighters Set To Play Virtual Reality Show After Super Bowl

Teaming up with video editor Mark Romanek, the Foo Fighters will be playing via virtual reality in a post-Super Bowl concert. The virtual reality design will encompass various 180º cameras around the stage – giving the audience an immersive experience, as if they were seeing the band in real life.

“Foo Fighters love a challenge—from playing the biggest stages in the world to the tiniest clubs to making movies and miniseries… We’ve pretty much done it all,” says songwriter Dave Grohl. “But we’ve never collaborated with Mark Romanek on a conceptual set of songs (including one being played live for the first time ever) for a worldwide audience, where everyone has the best seats in the house thanks to the most badass VR tech… until now. Join us when we cross that one off the FF bucket list!”

The virtual reality concert will be hosted by Meta, and can be watched through Facebook Watch on the Foo Fighters’ Facebook page, and their Instagram. The show can also be viewed through Horizon Venues. Through Horizon Venues, fans can The VR concert will commence directly after the Super Bowl – at 8 p.m.

Through the Horizon Venues app, fans can dress their avatar as they wish, with NFL Super Bowl LVI shirts available through the avatar editor. They can then join the Venues lobby, where other fans will be waiting in a football-themed environment where they can participate in football-themed games before the show begins.

While an official setlist has not been revealed yet, the band is rumored to play songs that have been rarely performed, as well as one song that has not been performed in concert before.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz