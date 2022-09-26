Christine and the Queens Release Pulsing New Song “rien dire”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2022 - 2:34 PM

Christine and the Queens has announced the release of her song “Rien Dire” which was premiered on Apple Music 1. In light of “Rien Dire” being released Christine announced she will be dropping her album Beginning of Angels on November 11.

“Rien Dire” is a lovely composition which shows how talented Christine and the Queens is as a artist. The style of the instrumentation is beautiful by how the low drum beats and keyboard playing captures what true love feels like and the best part about the composition is Christine and the Queens’s strong vocal performance. The singing style of Christine and the Queens is stunning due to how her elegant voice serenades the atmosphere with bittersweet noises about finding true love. Although Christine and the Queens is singing in French , “Rien Dire” is a romantic piece that can captivate the hearts of those who are listening.

” Love– this uninterrupted conversation, Love, the real kind, In the assent of perfume you experienced together and you are no longer separate.” said Christine and the Queens.