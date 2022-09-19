Lil Baby Fans Cause Riot After Canceled Breakout Fest Set in Vancouver

Home News Cait Stoddard September 19th, 2022 - 1:07 PM

Last night a riot took place at Breakout Fest in Vancouver Canada when rapper Lil Baby cancelled his headlining appearance due to exhaustion. Shortly after the riot PNE Amphitheater released an statement. “Following an announcement that the headliner at BreakOut Festival would not be performing, fans turned their disappointment into anger, doing significant damage to the PNE Amphitheater and parts of Hastings Park. At this time our first priority is for the safety and wellbeing of our staff as many were deeply affected by the reaction of guests and behavior that ensued.”

“We thank the Vancouver Police Department for their quick and professional response which prevented the situation from becoming much worse,” the statement continued. “To our neighbors – the PNE is incredibly sorry for the actions of those guests and impact this behavior may have had on our community. We will be undertaking a full investigation and will be making further statements shortly.”

Also Lil Baby made an statement on his social media

“I would like to start off by saying I truly apologize Vancouver, Canada , The Breakout Festival, and To Everyone who was in attendance! I have been going so hard these past few months without any breaks that it finally caught up with me. And My Body Completely Shut Down I owe you guys big time and will for sure make up for it soon.”

It has been reported that seven people have been arrested and taken to jail for breach of the peace.