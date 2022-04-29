Khalid Shares Dreamy New Song And Video “Skyline”

Home News Federico Cardenas April 29th, 2022 - 7:47 PM

The singer-songwriter and Grammy-nominated superstar Khalid has released a new song titled “Skyline,” along with an accompanying music video. The new track is the lead single of Khalid’s currently untitled forthcoming album, likely to release later this year.

“Skyline” presents itself as an all-around reinvigorating dose of positivity. Using crisp and gorgeous production, the instrumental from the track that is both dreamlike and energetic. When listening to the track, it is likely that any listener may feel both like they’re floating and like they’re dancing. Throughout “Skyline,” Khalid sings lyrics expressing happiness and love, saying “Feel the rush intensify, lately I feel so alive Such a beautiful world, it’s like I’m living my dream out, dream out.”

In a statement, Khalid reaffirms the message of positivity radiated throughout the whole single, explaining that he views the new track as a “recharge and full of summer vibes. I hope it brings my fans joy and gets them through any dark times they may be going through.”

The official music video for “Skyline” initially made its premiere on MTVLive, The Paramount Times Square Billboards and on NickMusic. In the video, directed by Levi Turner and Cody LaPlant, we see Khalid enjoying a bright summer day in tents and grassy hills along with a group of friends. He starts to dance along with his backup dancers, and eventually moves to driving his car through the clouds. The video closes out seeing the artist inside of his car being held up by an air-balloon. Watch the official music video for “Skyline” via YouTube below.

Last month, Khalid offered up a new single and music video titled “Last Call” in order to commemorate the fifth anniversary of his Grammy-nominated debut album, American Teen. Khalid’s upcoming album will follow his previous 2021 release Scenic Drive.