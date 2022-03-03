Khalid Debuts New Soothing Song And Video “Last Call”

Home News Lauren Floyd March 3rd, 2022 - 2:57 PM

Khalid has always had a distinctive way of painting an airy picture of summer and good vibes. This time is no different as he ushers in his new song “Last Call” with a new care-free video as well.

We’ll Be Riding Around Drop-Top When It Gets Hot

Doing Donuts In An Empty Lot Like Woah!

I’ll Give You The Finer Things

This singer-songwriter can make hot summer nights in a vacant lot feel like the finer things in life. When you’re him, with those vocals, it is the finer things. In “Last Call” he stands by an ‘out with the old, in with the new mindset’ declaring “It’s not 2017 anymore,” fitting for the new low cut he sports as opposed to his well-known high top.

The two-part video opens with a pan shot of a beautiful candy-red muscle car perched in the desert hillsides with an American flag hanging from the driver window. Khalid begins the song in the car but switches midway to an aquamarine pickup truck that rides through the hills. Khalid looks to have no care in the world, riding with the top down just as the lyrics suggest. The aurora borealis-like scenes mirror the ethereal tone of Khalid’s melodies as nostalgic flashbacks of raving concert crowds and memorable nights cross the screen.

On the song, Khalid shared “I’m really excited to share “Last Call” with all my fans. It’s important to me to commemorate this day and look back at everything that has happened. I can’t believe it’s been 5 years already. I hope you guys enjoy it and celebrate with me and all we’ve done together.”