The Mars Volta Played Their First Show in 10 Years

Antemasque finishing strong on Saturday in the Mojave Tent.

After a decade away, The Mars Volta are back on stage. On September 22, the El Paso, Texas based progressive rock outfit held their first show in their own home state. The long awaited performance kicks off the band’s reunion tour for Fall 2022 in North America.

The new performance comes roughly a week after the band released their self-titled album, The Mars Volta, the first album the band had released since 2012. Despite this, the setlist for the performance consisted primarily of the band’s old material. The setlist for the performance, according to Brooklyn Vegan, includes: Vicarious Atonement

Roulette Dares (The Haunt Of), Eriatarka, Graveyard Love, L’Via L’Viaquez, Empty Vessels Make the Loudest Sound, Cygnus….Vismund Cygnus, Drunkship of Lanterns, Viscera Eyes, The Widow, Cicatriz ESP, Blacklight Shine, Televators, Son et lumiere and Inertiatic ESP.

A good quality video recording of most of the set was uploaded to YouTube by a fan. Throughout the footage, it becomes clear that the band’s time away from the stage has not hampered their ability to deliver a great show. On top of a solid performance from the musicians, the crowd did not hesitate to jump in and sing along with many of the band’s classic tracks. Watch the footage of The Mars Volta at The Factory in Deep Ellum via YouTube below.





The Mars Volta’s Reunion Tour intends to hit areas all over the United States, from LA to Atlanta, as well as holding a show in Toronto. See the full list of tour dates below.

The Mars Volta Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/22 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

9/23 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum – SOLD OUT

9/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle – SOLD OUT

9/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House- SOLD OUT

9/29 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 – SOLD OUT

9/30 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 – SOLD OUT

10/1 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/3 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/5 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/6 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre – SOLD OUT

10/8 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom – SOLD OUT

10/11 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom – SOLD OUT

10/14 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre – SOLD OUT

10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre – SOLD OUT

10/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield – SOLD OUT

10/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium – SOLD OUT

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium – SOLD OUT

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium – SOLD OUT

Photo Credit: Owen Ela