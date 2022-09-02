David Lee Roth Shares Previously Unheard Version Of Van Halen’s “Panama”

Home News Gracie Chunes September 2nd, 2022 - 1:59 PM

On Thursday night, September 1, David Lee Roth shared a previously unreleased solo version of the Van Halen classic “Panama”, recorded “studio live,” on his YouTube channel.

At this time, it is unclear when this recording was made, and who any other musicians are on the track. As for the song itself, Roth’s solo version has the same lyrics and instrumental sound as the Van Halen classic, but with Roth in vocals, adding his own touch in the lyrics and notes.

This is not the first time Roth has released previously unheard Van Halen tracks. Roth just recently shared a previously unheard solo recording from 2007, “Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway”, recorded in 2007 with guitarist John 5 and drummer Gregg Bissonette for an album that never came out. In 2020, Roth included five previously unreleased songs in The Roth Project, an online comic narrated by the legendary Van Halen singer, with music from John 5 on guitar and bass, Bissonette on drums, Brett Tuggle on keyboards, and Luis Conte on percussion. (Blabbermouth)

Stream Roth’s solo version of “Panama” here.