Gogol Bordello Unveil Energetic New Song & Video “Fire On Ice Floe”

Home News Federico Cardenas September 23rd, 2022 - 7:55 PM

The Manhattan punk rockers Gogol Bordello have shared a brand new single entitled “Fire on Ice Floe,” along with an accompanying music video. The new video commemorates the release of the band’s new album, SOLIDARITINE, released via Casa Gogol/Cooking Vinyl.

Gogol Bordello’s 8th full length album, SOLIDARITINE has been Gogol Bordello’s rallying cry for solidarity with Ukraine in their struggle against Russia’s invasion. This project has featured such singles as “Forces of Victory” and “Take Only What You Can Carry,” both strong cries in favor of Ukraine’s victory, with the latter featuring poetry from the Ukranian poet Serhiy Zhadan and vocals from the Ukrainian pop act KAZKA. In comparison to the past tracks, “Fire on Ice Floe” shows itself as a more lighthearted and positive side to the album, while continuing to showcase Gogol Bordello’s ability to fuse and disregard genres.

The dance-inducing new single fuses elements of punk, ska and traditional European folk rhythms. The band’s frontman, lead vocalist and guitarist Eugene Hutz has described the track as the “closet case philosopher, tackling the riddles of our lives on the dance floor.” In the visual, directed by Alison Clarke, we see the band performing the track, dancing, and having a good time, while being accompanied by cute animations of people dancing around a fire.

Watch the music video for “Fire On Ice Floe” via YouTube below.

Gogol Bordello have continued to show themselves as active and passionate supporters of the Ukrainian cause, recently playing a secret show for Ukrainian soldiers stationed in Ukraine. The punk outfit has recently been announced as the upcoming Destination Chaos Fest, set to take place in 2023. SOLIDARITINE acts as a followup to the band’s previous album, Seekers and Finders.